Ganguly of 'Anupamaa' named to India's 18-member film certification board
Entertainment
Rupali Ganguly, known for leading the hit TV show Anupamaa, has just been named to India's new 18-member film certification board (CBFC).
This is the first time since 2017 that such a panel has been set up under updated film rules, and now Ganguly will help decide which movies get cleared for release.
Ganguly brings 'Anupamaa' perspective to CBFC
Ganguly joins a pretty star-studded team: think Preity Zinta, Pankaj Tripathi, Suniel Shetty, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Priyadarshan, and Ricky Kej.
With her lead role in Anupamaa, Ganguly brings a fresh perspective to how films are reviewed in India.