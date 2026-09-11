Garewal acquitted by Mohali court in 30gm opium case
Entertainment
Vadda Garewal, the popular Punjabi singer, is officially cleared of drug charges after a Mohali court found there was not enough evidence to link him to 30gm of opium discovered in a hospital room back in April 2020.
The judge said the prosecution could not prove that Garewal actually knew about or possessed the drugs.
NDPS probe against Garewal flawed
Police had accused Garewal under the NDPS Act, but their investigation missed some key steps, like not asking hospital staff or visitors about who owned the bag.
The officer even admitted it could have belonged to someone else, and there was no forensic report or doctor's testimony tying Garewal to the drugs.
The court stressed that solid evidence and proper investigation matter big time in cases like these.