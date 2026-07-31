Garfield praises Holland at NY 'The Magic Faraway Tree' screening
Entertainment
Andrew Garfield, who played Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man movies, just called Tom Holland "an incredible actor" at a New York screening of his new film The Magic Faraway Tree.
Garfield said he loves and supports Holland and hopes only good things for him.
Holland returns as Spider-Man July 31
Garfield shared that he's been a Spider-Man fan since age three and working with Holland and Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man: No Way Home was "the most joyful thing ever."
He joked that "all the pressure was on Tom."
Holland returns as Spider-Man in Marvel's fourth film releasing July 31, while Garfield's The Magic Faraway Tree (about tech addiction) comes out August 21.