Garland removed from 'Love Island UK' amid 2019 stabbing reports
Entertainment
Gabriel Garland, 24, was removed from Love Island UK after just one episode on June 28.
ITV didn't explain why, but news reports linked his departure to a 2019 New Year's Eve stabbing in London.
The story quickly caught attention online.
Garland posts video denying wrongdoing
On July 3, Garland posted a video saying he has no criminal record and was cleared of any wrongdoing in the incident.
He described the event as "traumatic" for everyone involved and emphasized that he was not convicted of any offense.
Garland also expressed disappointment about leaving the show early, thanked fans for their support, and said he's focusing on moving forward positively.