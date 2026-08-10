Gashmeer Mahajani turns director with Marathi film 'Rakhandar'
What's the story
Marathi actor Gashmeer Mahajani is stepping into the world of direction with his upcoming film Rakhandar. The movie, produced by Pancharatna Films P Ltd, was announced on Monday. It will hit theaters in 2027. The first poster has been released, and it hints at a story about family, fatherhood, and an unusual bond.
Poster analysis
What does the poster reveal?
The first poster of Rakhandar features a gritty lion-headed figure against a red, splattered backdrop.
The Marathi line, "My favorite animal - My father," adds an emotional twist to the ferocious imagery.
This suggests that the film may explore the theme of fatherhood.
Moreover, the title evokes the idea of a protector or guardian, which further adds to the intrigue.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the poster here
माझा आवडता प्राणी - माझे बाबा— Gashmeer Mahajani (@Gashmeer) August 10, 2026
*राखणदार* #InCinemas2027
Directed by Gashmeer Mahajani
Produced by: Pancharatna Films PVT. LTD.
Starring : Sai Tamhankar. Gashmeer Mahajani. Makarand Anaspure
Production House : @pancharanta_films #Rakhandar #InCinemas2027 pic.twitter.com/KhlkAmEdjA
Actor-director
Meet the ensemble cast
In addition to directing Rakhandar, Mahajani will also be starring in the film. He will be joined by well-known Marathi actors Sai Tamhankar and Makarand Anaspure.
The combination of these three actors has already piqued curiosity about the project, especially with Mahajani juggling both acting and directing responsibilities.
The actor is known for projects such as Chhorii 2, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, and Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.