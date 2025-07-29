gate fullerYWJ gate fuller-1-- legalizedYW corners-1

Next Article
Vijay Deverakonda's new film Kingdom is already making waves ahead of its July 31, 2025 release, selling close to 30,000 tickets before hitting theaters.
At a Hyderabad promo event, Deverakonda shared how teaming up with composer Anirudh was a dream come true for him and thanked fans for their early support.
'Kingdom' marks Vijay's comeback after 'Liger'
Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and produced on a grand scale by Sithara Entertainments, Kingdom features Satya Dev as the villain and Bhagyashree Borse as the female lead.
The trailer promises an action-packed ride with Anirudh's energetic soundtrack—delays in production led to an even more vibrant score.
Fans are hoping this marks Deverakonda's big comeback.