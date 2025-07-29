gate fullerYWJ gate fuller-1-- legalizedYW corners-1

'Kingdom' marks Vijay's comeback after 'Liger'

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and produced on a grand scale by Sithara Entertainments, Kingdom features Satya Dev as the villain and Bhagyashree Borse as the female lead.

The trailer promises an action-packed ride with Anirudh's energetic soundtrack—delays in production led to an even more vibrant score.

Fans are hoping this marks Deverakonda's big comeback.