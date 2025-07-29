Next Article
Indian Film Festival of Melbourne celebrates Bengali cinema
The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025 is bringing Bengali cinema center stage, with nine films from directors like Tanushree Das, Saumyananda Sahi, Suman Ghosh, and Promita Bhowmik.
It's a real celebration of the region's unique stories and vibrant culture.
A mix of new stories and iconic films
Expect everything from new dramas to iconic films:
"Baksho Bandi" follows Maya as she searches for her missing husband;
"Puratawn" dives into family ties with stars Sharmila Tagore and Rituparna Sengupta;
and "Ahana" spotlights a woman challenging old-school patriarchy.
Plus, restored masterpieces by Ritwik Ghatak—like "Titash Ekti Nadir Naam" and "Meghe Dhaka Tara"—will remind everyone why Bengali cinema still matters.