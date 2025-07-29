Indian Film Festival of Melbourne celebrates Bengali cinema

A mix of new stories and iconic films

Expect everything from new dramas to iconic films:

"Baksho Bandi" follows Maya as she searches for her missing husband;

"Puratawn" dives into family ties with stars Sharmila Tagore and Rituparna Sengupta;

and "Ahana" spotlights a woman challenging old-school patriarchy.

Plus, restored masterpieces by Ritwik Ghatak—like "Titash Ekti Nadir Naam" and "Meghe Dhaka Tara"—will remind everyone why Bengali cinema still matters.