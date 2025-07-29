Ozzy Osbourne's funeral procession to pass through Birmingham
Ozzy Osbourne's funeral procession will roll through Birmingham on Wednesday at 1pm starting from Broad Street and passing the Black Sabbath bridge and bench—spots where fans have been gathering since his passing.
The family is organizing the event, complete with a live brass band from Bostin' Brass, and big crowds are expected before a private service.
Ozzy's death and posthumous tribute concert
Ozzy, who died at 76, was the iconic frontman of Black Sabbath and helped invent heavy metal.
His final show—a reunion concert in early July—raised £140 million for charity.
Just last month, he and his bandmates were honored with the Freedom of Birmingham for their massive influence on music.
Memorials for the late rocker
Fans have turned the Black Sabbath bench into a heartfelt memorial.
There's also a book of condolence and an "Ozzy Osbourne Working Class Hero" exhibition at Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery celebrating his solo career and lasting impact.