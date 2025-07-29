Ozzy Osbourne's funeral procession to pass through Birmingham Entertainment Jul 29, 2025

Ozzy Osbourne's funeral procession will roll through Birmingham on Wednesday at 1pm starting from Broad Street and passing the Black Sabbath bridge and bench—spots where fans have been gathering since his passing.

The family is organizing the event, complete with a live brass band from Bostin' Brass, and big crowds are expected before a private service.