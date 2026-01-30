'Gatha Vaibhava' now streaming on Prime Video Entertainment Jan 30, 2026

Missed it in theaters? "Gatha Vaibhava," the Kannada fantasy-romance that dropped in November 2025, is now on Amazon Prime Video.

Directed by Simple Suni and starring SS Dushyanth and Ashika Ranganath, the film follows a man and a painter whose shared portrait uncovers their intertwined past lives across three eras.