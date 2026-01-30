'Gatha Vaibhava' now streaming on Prime Video
Missed it in theaters? "Gatha Vaibhava," the Kannada fantasy-romance that dropped in November 2025, is now on Amazon Prime Video.
Directed by Simple Suni and starring SS Dushyanth and Ashika Ranganath, the film follows a man and a painter whose shared portrait uncovers their intertwined past lives across three eras.
What's special about the story?
The movie jumps between timelines: from mythic lovers in Devaloka during Samudra Manthana, to explorers at sea, to a Kambala jockey and village girl in old-school coastal Karnataka.
Alongside the leads, you'll spot Sudha Belavadi, Kishan Bilagali, and Krishna Hebbale.
Where was it shot?
Filming spanned 100 days across coastal Karnataka and Portugal—and even included scenes on a replica of the Santa Maria de Colombo ship.
Cinematography is by William David with music from Judah Sandy.