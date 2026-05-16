'Gatta Kusthi 2': Find out release date, cast, and more

The sequel will see Vishal and Lekshmi reprise their roles from the first film. Director Chella Ayyavu is also returning to direct the second part. The story is expected to pick up from where the first film left off, with fans eager to see how the couple's life progresses in the sequel. Actors Karunas, Kaali Venkat, and Munishkanth are also returning in important roles.

July 3rd 2026 - Get ready for SEMMA ENTERTAINMENT in theatres 💥 #GattaKusthi2 First Look. My next with my dear @ChellaAyyavu .. 🤗 Produced by @VelsFilmIntl & @VVStudioz . An @RSeanRoldan musical. pic.twitter.com/4mS0SIYGc8

Technical crew

New technical team onboard

While the main cast remains unchanged, Gatta Kusthi 2 has a new technical team. Sean Roldan has composed the music for the movie. Bhaskaran KM is handling cinematography, while Barath Vikraman is responsible for editing. Jayachandran S has joined as the art director. Meanwhile, Vishal will also be seen in Irandu Vaanam with director Ramkumar. On the other hand, Lekshmi is busy with several projects in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema after her last appearance in Thug Life.