When will 'Gatta Kusthi 2' hit Netflix?

Apart from Vishal and Lekshmi, Gatta Kusthi 2 also stars Zara Zyanna, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Karunas, Munishkanth, and Kaali Venkat in pivotal roles.

The film is written and directed by Chella Ayyavu and jointly produced by Ishari K. Ganesh and Vishal.

Sean Roldan has composed the music for the film. It reportedly grossed over ₹55 crore worldwide at the box office.