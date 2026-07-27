When will 'Gatta Kusthi 2' hit Netflix?
What's the story
The Tamil film Gatta Kusthi 2, starring Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi, is reportedly set to make its OTT debut on Netflix on July 30. The sports drama, which was released in theaters on July 3, will be available in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.
Cast and crew
Cast and crew of the film
Apart from Vishal and Lekshmi, Gatta Kusthi 2 also stars Zara Zyanna, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Karunas, Munishkanth, and Kaali Venkat in pivotal roles.
The film is written and directed by Chella Ayyavu and jointly produced by Ishari K. Ganesh and Vishal.
Sean Roldan has composed the music for the film. It reportedly grossed over ₹55 crore worldwide at the box office.
Statement
Vishal on the ideas explored in the movie
Speaking about the film's themes, Vishal earlier said, "The first part was about the woman. This time, it's about the man. I believe in equality. One film, I'm showing about the woman. This time, I want to show about the man. And in this, I want to show about the man-woman relationship."
"This film will speak a different kind of politics about man and woman. But definitely, the joke is not on the man."