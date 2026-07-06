Where to watch 'Gatta Kusthi 2' after theatrical run

OTT details

Where to watch 'Gatta Kusthi 2' online

Netflix has confirmed that Gatta Kusthi 2 will be available on its platform after completing its theatrical run. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. However, the makers have not yet announced an official date for the OTT release. The movie is directed by Chella Ayyavu and also stars Ramya Krishnan and Yogi Babu.