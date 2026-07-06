Where to watch 'Gatta Kusthi 2' after theatrical run
What's the story
The much-awaited sequel, Gatta Kusthi 2, featuring Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi, was released in theaters on July 3. The film has been performing well at the box office, collecting over ₹10cr worldwide in its first two days. It is a reversal of traditional gender roles with elements of humor, family drama, and wrestling action. Here's where you can watch it online after its theatrical run.
OTT details
Where to watch 'Gatta Kusthi 2' online
Netflix has confirmed that Gatta Kusthi 2 will be available on its platform after completing its theatrical run. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. However, the makers have not yet announced an official date for the OTT release. The movie is directed by Chella Ayyavu and also stars Ramya Krishnan and Yogi Babu.
Film's success
Box office collection and plot of the film
The film collected ₹6.2cr on its third day, taking total India gross collections to ₹15.93cr. The total India net collection of the movie stands at ₹13.85cr, while the worldwide gross has crossed ₹18cr, per Sacnilk. The sequel continues the story from the first film but with a twist where Keerthi focuses on her wrestling career while Veera supports her as a house husband.