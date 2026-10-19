Gaurav Banerjee says foreign investors remain confident in India
At Mumbai's Big Picture Summit 2026, Sony Pictures Networks India MD and CEO Gaurav Banerjee said there's no need to worry about foreign investors pulling out of India's media sector.
He highlighted that big names like YouTube, Netflix, and Amazon are still putting money into the country, calling it a sign of their confidence in India's future.
As Banerjee put it, these companies' ongoing investments speak volumes about their belief in the market.
Banerjee: deals strategic, TV ratings vital
Banerjee explained that recent moves, like Disney merging with Reliance or BBC Studios teaming up locally, are just smart business shifts, not signs of an exodus.
He stressed how important stable rules are for traditional media to keep up.
Plus, he pointed out that having a reliable TV ratings system is key to bringing in revenue.
With steady regulations and solid ratings data, Banerjee believes global investors will keep seeing India as a promising place to grow.