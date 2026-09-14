Why Gaurav Khanna exited 'KKK 15' despite winning elimination stunt

The elimination stunt required contestants to climb onto a platform suspended in the air and pull out flags attached to it.

While Khanna managed to pull out two flags, Rubina Dilaik was able to pull out one. Dhawan slipped and fell from the platform, leading to her stunt being stopped immediately.

Despite winning the task, Khanna said, "Even though I've won the task, I want to take an exit from the show because it's taking a toll on my health."