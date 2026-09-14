Why Gaurav Khanna exited 'KKK 15' despite winning elimination stunt
What's the story
Television actor Gaurav Khanna decided to quit Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, just a week after returning as a wild-card contestant. His emotional exit from the stunt-based reality show has left fans heartbroken. Despite winning an elimination stunt, Khanna chose to leave the show due to health concerns. He also ended up saving fellow contestant Ruhaanika Dhawan from elimination.
Health issues
Here's what happened at the elimination round
The elimination stunt required contestants to climb onto a platform suspended in the air and pull out flags attached to it.
While Khanna managed to pull out two flags, Rubina Dilaik was able to pull out one. Dhawan slipped and fell from the platform, leading to her stunt being stopped immediately.
Despite winning the task, Khanna said, "Even though I've won the task, I want to take an exit from the show because it's taking a toll on my health."
Emotional departure
Fans praise Khanna for his 'pure-hearted' nature
"If I am not 100%, I don't want to take any other person's place who is physically fit," noted the Anupamaa star.
Khanna broke down in tears as he apologized to his fellow contestants and host Rohit Shetty for quitting the show.
He hugged Shetty and touched his feet before leaving. Fans were also left emotional by his exit, with many praising him for being a "pure-hearted person" and the "most genuine and kind-hearted."
Show format
'KKK 15' finale shot on September 13
This season of Khatron Ke Khiladi was themed Old vs New: Darr Ka Naya Daur. The show featured a mix of returning contestants like Dilaik, Rithvik Dhanjani, Vishal, Karan Wahi, and Jasmin Bhasin, along with new entrants such as Avinash Mishra, Farrhana Bhatt, Orry, Dhawan, and Khanna.
The finale episode was shot on September 13, and fans are now speculating that either Mishra or Bhatt could have won the trophy.