Gautam stuns during 'Nayyi Navelli' promotions in blue Malhotra sari
Entertainment
Yami Gautam just made a statement at the Nayyi Navelli promotions, turning heads in a royal blue Manish Malhotra sari.
The look was all about delicate gold motifs, a metallic border, and a pop of pink-and-gold on the pallu, finished off with wavy hair and soft makeup.
'Nayyi Navelli' releases October 16
She paired her sari with an ornate gold-detailed blouse, gold jhumkas, slim bangles, and a statement ring.
Nayyi Navelli is a fantasy horror-comedy set in Meerut, following Yami as Mohini, a new bride with some secrets. The film hits theaters October 16.