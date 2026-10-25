Gautam's 'Nayyi Navelli' collects ₹23.70cr in India and ₹31.15cr worldwide
Entertainment
Yami Gautam's latest, Nayyi Navelli, is making waves at the box office. After just nine days, this comedy-horror has pulled in ₹23.70 crore in India and ₹31.15 crore worldwide.
The film had a standout second Saturday (October 24), earning ₹95 lakh, a 58.3% rise from Friday's collection of ₹60 lakh.
'Nayyi Navelli' sold 42,611 seconds-Saturday tickets
Released on October 16, Nayyi Navelli started strong and kept building momentum, with 42,611 tickets sold on its second Saturday alone.
Set in Meerut, the story follows Mohini, a newlywed figuring out life with her joint family, played by Gautam alongside Addinath M. Kothare and Anurag Thakur.
Its mix of laughs and family drama seems to be striking a chord with moviegoers.