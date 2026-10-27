Gautam's 'Nayyi Navelli' nets ₹24.95cr in India after 11 days
Entertainment
Yami Gautam's new film Nayyi Navelli has pulled in India net collection stands at ₹24.95 crore after 11 days, with worldwide gross totals ₹32.77 crore.
Despite a decent start and screenings across 1,300 shows, the movie has held its momentum.
'Nayyi Navelli' posts ₹2.45cr 2nd week
The film did see a jump over its second weekend, earning ₹60 lakh on October 23 and ₹90 lakh on Saturday, bringing its second-week total to ₹2.45 crore after a strong first week of ₹22.15 crore in India.
Directed by Balaji Mohan (making his Bollywood debut) and also starring Adinath Kothare and Sunita Rajwar, Nayyi Navelli started off well but hasn't managed to turn into a major hit so far.