Gautam's 'Nayyi Navelli' opens ₹3.25cr, resonates in smaller towns
Entertainment
Yami Gautam's new horror-comedy, Nayyi Navelli, opened to a decent ₹3.25 crore on its first day in India. The movie seems to connect more with audiences in smaller towns, possibly owing to its rooted setting showcased in its trailer.
Directed by Balaji Mohan and featuring Adinath M. Kothare and Anurag Thakur, it brings together comedy, family drama, and a supernatural twist.
'Nayyi Navelli' ₹4.58cr worldwide ₹75L abroad
Even though the opening wasn't huge, overseas collections helped push Nayyi Navelli's worldwide total to ₹4.58 crore (with ₹75 lakh from abroad).
The story follows a "seemingly perfect" bride who might just be a daayan (witch), all set in Meerut.
It's going head-to-head with Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story this week.