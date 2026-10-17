Gautam's 'Nayyi Navelli' opens ₹3.25cr, resonates in smaller towns

Yami Gautam's new horror-comedy, Nayyi Navelli, opened to a decent ₹3.25 crore on its first day in India. The movie seems to connect more with audiences in smaller towns, possibly owing to its rooted setting showcased in its trailer.

Directed by Balaji Mohan and featuring Adinath M. Kothare and Anurag Thakur, it brings together comedy, family drama, and a supernatural twist.