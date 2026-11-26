G'Day Namaste Dec 7 to 12 strengthens Australia India ties
G'Day Namaste is landing this December 7-12, bringing a fresh celebration of Australia-India friendship.
Organized by the Centre for Australia-India Relations and Cricket Australia, the festival is all about boosting connections in trade, education, and tourism.
The big draw? India will host its first-ever Big Bash League (BBL) cricket match, plus there's a major business summit happening in New Delhi.
Chennai BBL match and cultural events
Chennai gets the spotlight with the historic BBL game on December 12 at MA Chidambaram Stadium.
But that's just part of it: expect cultural events, clean tech exhibits, Aussie films, and music popping up in cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Kohima, and more.
With Australia joining Nagaland's Hornbill Festival too, it's set to be a real showcase of multicultural vibes and growing ties between both countries.