Why director Geetu Mohandas chose Kiara for 'Toxic'

Kiara Advani is all set to make her Kannada film debut with Geetu Mohandas's Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. The film, which also stars Yash , Nayanthara , Huma Qureshi , and Tara Sutaria, among others, will be released on June 4. In a recent interview with Grazia India, Mohandas revealed that Advani was her "first and only choice" for the role of Nadia.

Director's choice Mohandas on Advani's screen presence Mohandas explained her casting decision, saying, "Nadia embodies fragility and ferocity at once, so from the very beginning, she was my first and only choice." "There is something about her screen presence that feels deeply human. Sometimes cinema begins not with logic, but with a feeling, and casting Kiara was exactly that kind of feeling."

Actor's dedication Mohandas praises the actor's discipline and dedication Mohandas further lauded Advani's ability to bring authenticity to her characters. She said, "Her dedication is not loud or performative. It is quiet, disciplined, and deeply sincere." "She doesn't just follow directions; she participates in building the emotional architecture of the character." "You can see that she has spent time living with the character in her mind long before the camera starts rolling."

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