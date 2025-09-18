'Gen V' S02: New season's 1st 3 episodes land
Gen V is back on Prime Video with its second season, diving deeper into the lives of superpowered students at Godolkin University.
The story picks up as these young Supes deal with messy power dynamics and tough choices about right and wrong.
Season two dropped its first three episodes on September 17, 2025, and new ones are landing every week until October 22, 2025.
For viewers in India, you can catch fresh episodes every Wednesday at 12:30pm IST.
What to expect from new season
This season shakes things up with a new dean (played by Hamish Linklater), whose bold idea that Supes should rule over humans stirs up tension across campus.
The show also addresses the absence of Andre Anderson after actor Chance Perdomo's passing.
Expect more character growth and plenty of drama as these young heroes try to figure out their place in a changing world.