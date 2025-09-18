'Gen V' S02: New season's 1st 3 episodes land Entertainment Sep 18, 2025

Gen V is back on Prime Video with its second season, diving deeper into the lives of superpowered students at Godolkin University.

The story picks up as these young Supes deal with messy power dynamics and tough choices about right and wrong.

Season two dropped its first three episodes on September 17, 2025, and new ones are landing every week until October 22, 2025.

For viewers in India, you can catch fresh episodes every Wednesday at 12:30pm IST.