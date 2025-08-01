Next Article
'Gen V' S02 on Prime Video: Release date, cast, plot
Gen V, the college-set spin-off of The Boys, is back for Season 2 starting September 17, 2025.
Prime Video will drop the first three episodes together, then roll out new ones weekly until the finale on October 22, 2025.
So if you're into superhero chaos and campus drama, mark your calendars!
Plot and characters of 'Gen V' S02
This season brings back Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, and Maddie Phillips—plus Hamish Linklater joins as the new dean.
The story now ties in with The Boys Season 4: after Homelander takes over the Oval Office, Godolkin faces martial law and some serious lockdown vibes.
The trailer teases big shifts—think barricades on campus and tension between humans and Supes—as familiar faces like Jordan and Emma pick sides with the Guardians of Godolkin.