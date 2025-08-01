'Gen V' S02 on Prime Video: Release date, cast, plot

Plot and characters of 'Gen V' S02

This season brings back Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, and Maddie Phillips—plus Hamish Linklater joins as the new dean.

The story now ties in with The Boys Season 4: after Homelander takes over the Oval Office, Godolkin faces martial law and some serious lockdown vibes.

The trailer teases big shifts—think barricades on campus and tension between humans and Supes—as familiar faces like Jordan and Emma pick sides with the Guardians of Godolkin.