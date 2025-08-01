Next Article
'Genuine, from heart': Tara on 'Saiyaara's success
Saiyaara is making waves as this year's big romantic hit, and Tara Sutaria thinks it's all about the film's honest emotions.
On Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, she shared that Saiyaara brings back "true love stories"—calling it "genuine" and "from the heart."
Film's honest storytelling resonates with audience
Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by YRF, the film stars newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.
It follows Krish Kapoor, a musician, and Vaani Batra, a journalist with Alzheimer's, as they navigate love through real struggles.
The story's raw emotion has struck a chord with young viewers craving something authentic in romance movies.