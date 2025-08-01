'Genuine, from heart': Tara on 'Saiyaara's success

Film's honest storytelling resonates with audience

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by YRF, the film stars newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

It follows Krish Kapoor, a musician, and Vaani Batra, a journalist with Alzheimer's, as they navigate love through real struggles.

The story's raw emotion has struck a chord with young viewers craving something authentic in romance movies.