Rohit Shetty announces 'Golmaal 5' in 'Son of Sardaar 2'

When to expect 'Golmaal 5'

Filming for Golmaal 5 is set to kick off in early 2026, aiming for a release in early 2027.

Expect all your favorite faces back: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tushar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade, and Johnny Lever.

If you're curious about Son of Sardaar 2—it follows Devgn's character at a lively Sikh wedding in Scotland and will be streaming on Netflix after its run in cinemas.