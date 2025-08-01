Next Article
Rohit Shetty announces 'Golmaal 5' in 'Son of Sardaar 2'
Rohit Shetty just made it official—Golmaal 5 is happening!
He dropped the news himself with a fun cameo in Son of Sardaar 2, telling Ajay Devgn's character he's "Golmaal 5 ki taiyaari kar raha ho."
The film hit theaters on August 1.
When to expect 'Golmaal 5'
Filming for Golmaal 5 is set to kick off in early 2026, aiming for a release in early 2027.
Expect all your favorite faces back: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tushar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade, and Johnny Lever.
If you're curious about Son of Sardaar 2—it follows Devgn's character at a lively Sikh wedding in Scotland and will be streaming on Netflix after its run in cinemas.