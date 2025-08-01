Salman Khan's Marvel collab features his entire family Entertainment Aug 01, 2025

Salman Khan and his family just brought some superhero vibes to your feed!

The Bollywood star teamed up with Marvel India for a new T-shirt collection inspired by The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

His nephews Arhaan and Nirvaan, niece Alizeh, and Ayaan Agnihotri all modeled the cool tees, making it a true family affair.

The campaign dropped on social media, blending Bollywood style with Marvel's superhero world.