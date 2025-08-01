Next Article
Salman Khan's Marvel collab features his entire family
Salman Khan and his family just brought some superhero vibes to your feed!
The Bollywood star teamed up with Marvel India for a new T-shirt collection inspired by The Fantastic Four: First Steps.
His nephews Arhaan and Nirvaan, niece Alizeh, and Ayaan Agnihotri all modeled the cool tees, making it a true family affair.
The campaign dropped on social media, blending Bollywood style with Marvel's superhero world.
Meanwhile, here's more about 'Fantastic Four'
Released on July 25, 2025, this film takes you back to the 1960s as astronauts gain superpowers after a cosmic mission gone wrong.
Directed by Matt Shakman and starring Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby, it kicked off the sixth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe—and has already made over $250 million worldwide.
