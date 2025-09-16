'Gen V' S02 on Prime Video: Where to watch, cast Entertainment Sep 16, 2025

Gen V is back for Season 2 starting Wednesday, September 17, 2025, on Prime Video.

The new season kicks off with three episodes at once, then drops new ones weekly until the finale on October 22.

Expect even more chaos at Godolkin University as the story dives deeper into The Boys universe and connects to big events from that show.