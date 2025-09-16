Next Article
'Gen V' S02 on Prime Video: Where to watch, cast
Entertainment
Gen V is back for Season 2 starting Wednesday, September 17, 2025, on Prime Video.
The new season kicks off with three episodes at once, then drops new ones weekly until the finale on October 22.
Expect even more chaos at Godolkin University as the story dives deeper into The Boys universe and connects to big events from that show.
Cast and characters in the new season
Jaz Sinclair returns as Marie Moreau, joined again by Lizze Broadway and Maddie Phillips.
New faces include Hamish Linklater as the mysterious Dean Cipher and Ethan Slater playing university founder Thomas Godolkin.
This season focuses on loyalty, tough choices, and a brewing conflict between humans and supes—plus some secrets from the school's past coming to light.