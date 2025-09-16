'KPop Demon Hunters' makes Billboard history: Here's how
The animated film KPop Demon Hunters just made music history—its soundtrack reached No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200, and Huntr/x's track Golden has ruled the Hot 100 for five weeks straight.
That's a new record for an animated movie, beating classics like The Archies's Sugar, Sugar and The Chipmunks's holiday hit, and it's the first time since Encanto (2022) that an animated film has topped the Billboard Top 200.
'Your Idol,' 'How It's Done' also in Hot 100 top 10
It doesn't stop there: three more KPop songs from the movie are now in the Hot 100 Top 10—Saja Boys's Your Idol and Soda Pop landed at fourth and fifth, while Huntr/x's How It's Done hit number eight.
A deluxe edition with extra versions helped fuel this chart takeover.
With all this buzz, Netflix and Sony are hoping to turn KPop Demon Hunters into a long-term franchise.