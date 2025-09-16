Why 'Grey's Anatomy' star Eric Dane missed the Emmys

Dane's ALS diagnosis

Dane has been open about living with ALS since revealing his diagnosis in April this year.

He shared that he's lost full use of his right arm and is feeling weakness in his left.

His symptoms started about a year and a half ago—he even recalled a scary moment while snorkeling when he lost mobility in his legs.

Despite these challenges, Dane says his relationship with wife Rebecca Gayheart has only grown stronger through it all.