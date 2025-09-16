Why 'Grey's Anatomy' star Eric Dane missed the Emmys
Eric Dane wasn't at the "Grey's Anatomy" tribute during the Emmys on September 14, even though he was expected to join Jesse Williams in marking the show's 20th anniversary.
Producers said Dane was unable to make it, so Williams took the stage solo.
The tribute itself was kept simple and low-key, just as producers intended.
Dane's ALS diagnosis
Dane has been open about living with ALS since revealing his diagnosis in April this year.
He shared that he's lost full use of his right arm and is feeling weakness in his left.
His symptoms started about a year and a half ago—he even recalled a scary moment while snorkeling when he lost mobility in his legs.
Despite these challenges, Dane says his relationship with wife Rebecca Gayheart has only grown stronger through it all.