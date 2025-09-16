Gwyneth Paltrow's new fashion line, GWYN, launches at NYFW
Gwyneth Paltrow just announced her new fashion label, GWYN, during New York Fashion Week, with an intimate preview event.
Building on her earlier G. Label brand, GWYN is all about minimal, elegant looks—think Italian-made cashmere jackets and tailored bottoms.
The first collection includes 36 pieces, with half available to shop on September 21, 2025, and Goop subscribers getting early access on September 19.
Monthly drops and Goop's evolution
GWYN takes cues from travel and nature, reflecting Paltrow's personal style. She told Vogue the project feels deeply personal and she's hands-on with the creative side.
Expect fresh pieces every month through Goop.
Since starting as a newsletter in 2008, Goop has grown into a quirky lifestyle brand (remember that candle?)—and now it's making bigger moves in fashion with GWYN.