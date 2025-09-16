Gwyneth Paltrow's new fashion line, GWYN, launches at NYFW Entertainment Sep 16, 2025

Gwyneth Paltrow just announced her new fashion label, GWYN, during New York Fashion Week, with an intimate preview event.

Building on her earlier G. Label brand, GWYN is all about minimal, elegant looks—think Italian-made cashmere jackets and tailored bottoms.

The first collection includes 36 pieces, with half available to shop on September 21, 2025, and Goop subscribers getting early access on September 19.