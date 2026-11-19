Painted in 1930 and bought for just $3,800 back in 1963, this early O'Keeffe work spent years tucked away after a guest was "eyeing it a bit too closely" during a game of bridge.

It finally came to light when the owner told her niece about it before passing away.

Christie's called its discovery "This is the kind of discovery that dreams are made of," and the painting's New Mexico landscape theme still connects with fans today.