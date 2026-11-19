Georgia O'Keeffe painting hidden in New York closet sells $4,878,000
A Georgia O'Keeffe painting, "Near Abiquiu, New Mexico I," just sold for $4,878,000 at Christie's after being hidden in a New York closet for decades.
The piece was found by chance and quickly became the star of Christie's 20th Century Evening Sale on November 17, 2026.
O'Keeffe painting bought 1963 for $3,800
Painted in 1930 and bought for just $3,800 back in 1963, this early O'Keeffe work spent years tucked away after a guest was "eyeing it a bit too closely" during a game of bridge.
It finally came to light when the owner told her niece about it before passing away.
Christie's called its discovery "This is the kind of discovery that dreams are made of," and the painting's New Mexico landscape theme still connects with fans today.