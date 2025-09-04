'Get ready': 'They Call Him OG' announces release date Entertainment Sep 04, 2025

Get ready—They Call Him OG, starring Sriya Reddy and Pawan Kalyan, is set to release on September 25. The film will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Pawan Kalyan takes on the role of Ojas Gambheera, a gangster with a risky mission in Mumbai, while Emraan Hashmi steps into Telugu cinema for the first time as the villain.