'Get ready': 'They Call Him OG' announces release date
Get ready—They Call Him OG, starring Sriya Reddy and Pawan Kalyan, is set to release on September 25. The film will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.
Pawan Kalyan takes on the role of Ojas Gambheera, a gangster with a risky mission in Mumbai, while Emraan Hashmi steps into Telugu cinema for the first time as the villain.
Meet the team behind the movie
Sriya Reddy calls her character authentic and hard-hitting, staying true to her preference for deep roles.
Directed by Sujeeth, the movie also features Priyanka Arul Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Shaam, and Harish Uthaman.
Thaman S is behind the soundtrack—three songs (Firestrom, Suvvi Suvvi, Hungry Cheetah) are already out if you want a sneak peek at the vibe.