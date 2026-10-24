Ghai marks 50 years with 'Manya' poster, reuniting with Talpade
Entertainment
Legendary director Subhash Ghai just hit his 50-year milestone in Indian cinema and celebrated by dropping the poster for his next film, Manya. The reveal also lined up with the 48th anniversary of his production house, Mukta Arts.
Manya stars Shreyas Talpade, reuniting him with Ghai after their much-loved film Iqbal back in 2005.
Joshi directs humane view in 'Manya'
Directed by Sameer Joshi, Manya tells the story of a juvenile from a more human perspective, moving away from typical crime narratives.
Ghai shared how thrilled he is to team up with Talpade again and spotlight new talent.
He's calling this moment a fresh start for Mukta Arts, hinting at more exciting projects ahead, including Khalnayak Returns with Sanjay Dutt and a courtroom drama featuring Anil Kapoor.