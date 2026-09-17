'Ghamasaan' director Dhulia keeps Warsi and Gandhi apart for suspense

In Ghamasaan, director Tigmanshu Dhulia made the unusual call to keep Arshad Warsi and Pratik Gandhi's characters apart. They only connect over phone calls, never face-to-face.

Warsi plays a dacoit leader (Maharaj), while Gandhi is an STF officer (Aditya) chasing him down.

This move was all about building suspense and making Aditya's hunt for an unseen enemy more gripping.