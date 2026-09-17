'Ghamasaan' director Dhulia keeps Warsi and Gandhi apart for suspense
Entertainment
In Ghamasaan, director Tigmanshu Dhulia made the unusual call to keep Arshad Warsi and Pratik Gandhi's characters apart. They only connect over phone calls, never face-to-face.
Warsi plays a dacoit leader (Maharaj), while Gandhi is an STF officer (Aditya) chasing him down.
This move was all about building suspense and making Aditya's hunt for an unseen enemy more gripping.
Dhulia praises Warsi's performance in 'Ghamasaan'
Dhulia shared that keeping the leads separate added depth to their rivalry, especially for Aditya's character, who has no idea what his opponent looks like.
He also praised Warsi for stepping out of his usual comedy roles to deliver a mix of intensity and calm as Maharaj.
Ghamasaan dropped on ZEE5 on September 11, 2026.