Arshad-Pratik's 'Ghamasaan' teaser out; film to stream on ZEE5

Set in the rugged landscape of the Hindi heartland, Ghamasaan tells the story of Aditya (Gandhi), a fearless IPS officer hell-bent on taking down dreaded dacoit Maharaj (Warsi).

The film is a "high-stakes battle of power, justice, and survival," according to the makers.

Dhulia told The Hollywood Reporter India, "I have always been drawn to stories from the Hindi heartland that explore power, loyalty, and the complexities of human relationships."