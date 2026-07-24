Arshad-Pratik's 'Ghamasaan' teaser out; film to stream on ZEE5
What's the story
ZEE5 has released the teaser for its upcoming original film Ghamasaan on Friday. The intense action drama is directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and stars Arshad Warsi and Pratik Gandhi in lead roles. The film will premiere on ZEE5 later this year after a successful run at several film festivals including MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, Cinevesture International Film Festival, and the 16th Chicago South Asian Film Festival.
Film's theme
'Ghamasaan': A battle between IPS officer and dacoit
Set in the rugged landscape of the Hindi heartland, Ghamasaan tells the story of Aditya (Gandhi), a fearless IPS officer hell-bent on taking down dreaded dacoit Maharaj (Warsi).
The film is a "high-stakes battle of power, justice, and survival," according to the makers.
Dhulia told The Hollywood Reporter India, "I have always been drawn to stories from the Hindi heartland that explore power, loyalty, and the complexities of human relationships."
Genre push
Dhulia on why he made 'Ghamasaan'
Dhulia, known for films like Paan Singh Tomar and Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, said Ghamasaan aims to subvert standard regional crime tropes.
He said, "Set against a stark and evocative landscape, the film pushes the boundaries of the genre while staying rooted in the world and storytelling tradition I love."
"It's intense, layered, and filled with characters who exist in shades of gray."
The film is produced by Jio Studios and Golden Ratio Films.