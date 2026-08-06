When is Sunny Deol's 'Ghayal' returning to theaters?

On June 22, 2026, Ghayal celebrated its 36th anniversary.

Deol took to Instagram to reminisce about the film and shared a video compilation of his memorable scenes.

He credited his late father and legendary actor Dharmendra's faith, along with director Santoshi's writing, for making the film possible.

The caption read, "Papa's belief and Raj's writing made Ghayal possible. Your love made it immortal."