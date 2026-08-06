When is Sunny Deol's 'Ghayal' returning to theaters?
What's the story
In a nostalgic move, the iconic film Ghayal, starring Sunny Deol and helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi, is set to return to select cinemas on Friday, August 7. The re-release comes ahead of the much-anticipated Batwara 1947, which will mark the duo's latest collaboration. The announcement was made by Zee Studios on Wednesday, who also shared a glimpse of Deol's character from the original film on Instagram.
Film's legacy
Deol shared a throwback post marking 'Ghayal's anniversary
On June 22, 2026, Ghayal celebrated its 36th anniversary.
Deol took to Instagram to reminisce about the film and shared a video compilation of his memorable scenes.
He credited his late father and legendary actor Dharmendra's faith, along with director Santoshi's writing, for making the film possible.
The caption read, "Papa's belief and Raj's writing made Ghayal possible. Your love made it immortal."
Film synopsis
About the film and its storyline
Ghayal, released in 1990, is a gripping tale of Ajay Mehra (Deol), who fights for justice for himself and his family.
His love interest, Varsha Bharti, played by Meenakshi Seshadri, stands by him throughout the ordeal.
Amrish Puri portrayed the menacing villain Balwant Rai.
The film also featured an ensemble cast including Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Om Puri, Raj Babbar, and Moushmi Chatterjee.
Awards and recognition
'Ghayal' won the Special Jury Award
Ghayal was not just a commercial success but also critically acclaimed.
The film won the National Award (Special Jury Award).
Deol shared the Special Jury Award with Pankaj Kapur and South Indian actor Jayabharathi.
Meanwhile, Deol and Santoshi's upcoming film Batwara 1947 is releasing on August 14.