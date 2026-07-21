Ghazal Alagh backs NEET protesters at Jantar Mantar, urges dialogue
Entertainment
Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh has come out in support of students protesting alleged irregularities in the NEET exam, joining voices at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
In an Instagram video, she shared her disappointment with how authorities have stayed silent and called for honest dialogue to address the issue.
Students demand education minister's resignation
Alagh pointed out that "ignoring people or refusing to acknowledge them cannot be a solution," comparing the situation to family or work conflicts where talking things out is key.
The protests have gone viral online, with students demanding the education minister step down and public figures like Alagh joining calls for dialogue.