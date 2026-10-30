Ghoshal and Sripada versions of 'Judi Jodi' divide 'Ramayana' fans
"Judi Jodi," the new song from Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, is causing a buzz online, with fans split between Shreya Ghoshal's polished studio version and Chinmayi Sripada's heartfelt live performance.
The track, set during Ram and Sita's varmala ceremony, is getting lots of love for its beautiful music and visuals.
Rahman soundtrack for 'Ramayana' debated
Ghoshal's fans are loving her folk-inspired style and vocal range, while Sripada's supporters say her version feels more raw and emotional.
The debate has also brought attention back to AR Rahman's soundtrack, which listeners have mixed feelings about.
Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, Ramayana is shaping up to be a big deal.
'Ramayana' 1st part releases Nov 5
Directed by Tiwari, Ramayana will release in two parts, the first hitting theaters on November 5, 2026.
With a massive ₹4,000 crore budget and stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, and Ravie Dubey joining the cast, this film is definitely one to watch out for.