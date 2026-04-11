Ghoshal family buys 2 Worli Godrej Trilogy apartments nearly ₹60cr Entertainment Apr 11, 2026

Shreya Ghoshal just made a big move in Mumbai's real estate scene: she and her parents picked up two luxury apartments in Worli for nearly ₹60 crore.

The deal was sealed on April 1, 2026, and both homes are part of the Godrej Trilogy project.

Each apartment comes with three parking spots, and the stamp duty alone added up to ₹3.58 crore, plus ₹60,000 in registration charges.