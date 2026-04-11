Ghoshal family buys 2 Worli Godrej Trilogy apartments nearly ₹60cr
Entertainment
Shreya Ghoshal just made a big move in Mumbai's real estate scene: she and her parents picked up two luxury apartments in Worli for nearly ₹60 crore.
The deal was sealed on April 1, 2026, and both homes are part of the Godrej Trilogy project.
Each apartment comes with three parking spots, and the stamp duty alone added up to ₹3.58 crore, plus ₹60,000 in registration charges.
Worli luxury flats cross ₹32cr
Worli is one of Mumbai's hottest addresses for high-end living, with some homes priced over ₹1 lakh per square foot.
Spacious flats here (over 4,000 square feet) can easily cross ₹32 crore, and Naman Xana in Worli has recorded a per-square-foot rate of around ₹2.80 lakh.