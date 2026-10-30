Ghuggi denies allegations and expresses concern for Gill's mental health
Entertainment
Punjabi actor Gurpreet Ghuggi has spoken out after allegations involving him and Love Gill surfaced.
In a social media video, he denied the allegations, called them baseless, and said the matter will be taken to court.
Ghuggi also shared that he is concerned about the effect this situation could have on Gill's mental health and trauma.
Ghuggi alleges agenda, expects legal outcome
Ghuggi suggested there might be an agenda against him. He mentioned there will be a legal outcome.