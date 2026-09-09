Gibney's documentary 'Musk' debuts at Venice, probing workplace and politics

Alex Gibney's new documentary, Musk, just premiered at the Venice Film Festival and takes a close look at both the personal and professional sides of Elon Musk.

The film digs into claims about how he treats employees, his political moves, and even financial payback.

Journalist David Sirota described Musk as "freaking out" over the film, adding that Gibney "doesn't cower and won't be bullied."