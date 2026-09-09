Gibney's documentary 'Musk' debuts at Venice, probing workplace and politics
Alex Gibney's new documentary, Musk, just premiered at the Venice Film Festival and takes a close look at both the personal and professional sides of Elon Musk.
The film digs into claims about how he treats employees, his political moves, and even financial payback.
Journalist David Sirota described Musk as "freaking out" over the film, adding that Gibney "doesn't cower and won't be bullied."
St. Clair alleges $40 million silence offer
The Hollywood Reporter called the documentary as "crafted a movie that, while not new in its specifics, is often damning in its totality, standing apart from anything the media entertainment complex has recently turned out, a portrait of power with the cinematic scope of 'All the King's Men' and the potential social impact of 'The Pentagon Papers.'"
Ashley St. Clair, one of Musk's ex-partners, shared that she was offered the opportunity not to speak for $40 million about her experiences with him.
Even though Musk slammed director Gibney online as a "terrible hit piece" maker, all the buzz has only made people more curious.