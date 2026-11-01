Giles, King Crimson co founder and drummer, dies at 84
Michael Giles, who co-founded the legendary rock band King Crimson and helped shape their early sound, died at 84.
The band shared the news this week, though no cause of death was given.
Giles's drumming on their classic 1969 album "In the Court of the Crimson King" is still celebrated by music fans today.
Giles influenced progressive rock for years
Giles kicked off his career in 1967 with his brother Peter and Robert Fripp before forming King Crimson.
Even after leaving in 1970, his unique style influenced progressive rock for years to come.
He also played with artists like Steve Winwood and Bryan Ferry, and later reunited with old bandmates for live shows.
Remembered as a true pioneer, he leaves behind a big family and a lasting legacy in rock history.