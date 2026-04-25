'Ginny Wedss Sunny-2' opens poorly, collects ₹30L on Day 1

The romantic comedy Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, featuring Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr, has opened to a disappointing response at the box office . The film was released on Friday and witnessed low occupancy across the country with an average of just around 8%. It is one of the weakest openings for a mainstream Bollywood release this year.

Box office performance 'Ginny Wedss Sunny 2' minted ₹30L on Day 1 Despite being released in over 1,000 shows across India, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2's occupancy remained low throughout the day. According to Sacnilk, the morning shows had an occupancy of just 3.7%, which increased to around 5% in the afternoon. The trade portal reported that the film earned only ₹30L net on Friday, a very low figure for a Bollywood release.

Box office recovery Difficult for film to recover from such dull start Recovering from such a dull start at the box office is difficult for any film. In recent years, several movies have turned their fortunes around after slow starts, including The Kerala Story and 12th Fail. However, these films had strong buzz and positive word of mouth, which Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 sorely lacks. The film has received mixed to negative reviews, further hampering its chances of recovery.

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