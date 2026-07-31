What to expect from upcoming Giorgio Armani TV series

Ozpetek, who knew Armani personally, expressed his admiration for the designer.

He told Variety, "I knew, admired and spent time with Giorgio for many years... We talked about cinema... But also about art, costumes, architecture, and, I would say, life itself."

"The opportunity to tell his story is both an exciting honor and a challenge that involves capturing the many facets of such a complex, original, and captivating personality."