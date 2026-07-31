What to expect from upcoming Giorgio Armani TV series
What's the story
The life and career of legendary fashion designer Giorgio Armani are set to be immortalized in a high-end TV series. The project is being produced by Italy's Lux Vide in collaboration with the fashion house founded by Armani. The still-untitled series will be tailored for international audiences and directed by Turkish-born, Italy-based director Ferzan Ozpetek, known for his artistic depth and box-office appeal.
Director's insight
An honor and a challenge: Director on upcoming project
Ozpetek, who knew Armani personally, expressed his admiration for the designer.
He told Variety, "I knew, admired and spent time with Giorgio for many years... We talked about cinema... But also about art, costumes, architecture, and, I would say, life itself."
"The opportunity to tell his story is both an exciting honor and a challenge that involves capturing the many facets of such a complex, original, and captivating personality."
Production insights
More about the upcoming series
Ozpetek, who recently directed the global hit Diamonds, is also co-writing the screenplay for the Armani series with Lux Vide's head writer Francesco Arlanch.
Arlanch is known for his work on Medici, Hotel Costiera, and medical drama Doc.
The storylines and series structure are being kept under wraps for now.
Production support
Fashion house's collaboration with the series
The Giorgio Armani fashion house has agreed to support the production of the Fremantle TV series.
They will provide access to their "archives, creations, and iconic locations, offering an unparalleled insight into the world and legacy of one of fashion's most influential figures."
Lux Vide founder and president Matilde Bernabei said, "It will be an ambitious series."
"We are proud to know that the market has immediately embraced this project with interest, enthusiastically confirming its international potential."
Designer's impact
Armani's legacy and his impact on Hollywood
Armani, who passed away in September 2025, was known for his unlined men's sports jackets and deconstructed suits worn by Richard Gere in American Gigolo.
He also reimagined the women's power suit, dressing Hollywood stars like Julia Roberts, Diane Keaton, Jodie Foster, Cate Blanchett, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway, and Michelle Yeoh.
His connection with Hollywood earned him wardrobe credits in over 200 movies.