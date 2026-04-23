Will we get a 'Girls' movie adaptation?
What's the story
Lena Dunham, the creator and star of the hit HBO series Girls, recently teased a possible movie adaptation of the show. Speaking on SiriusXM's Radio Andy, she revealed that she has an idea for a film and has even created a group chat with the original cast to discuss it. The show ran for six seasons from 2012 to 2017 and was nominated for 19 Emmys.
Movie details
'I got a little plot line in my brain'
Dunham said, "I would love to do it, and I have to say, I got a little plot line in my brain." "It's impossible not to think about where they are now. I will text with-I have a new chain with the girls and Andrew [Rannells] called 'Survivors of the Crackcident.' Jemima [Kirke] will pop in with the best take on like, 'Jess is really into RFK Jr.'"
Show's success
More on 'Girls' and its Emmy nominations
Dunham added, "I just see them, and also, those are my muses. So, I think it's an obvious thing. We don't want to come back to the party too early. We want to be appropriately missed." Girls starred Dunham alongside Allison Williams, Kirke, Adam Driver, Zosia Mamet, Alex Karpovsky, and Rannells. It was nominated for 19 Emmys and won two during its run.
Book release
Meanwhile, Dunham called out Driver in memoir
Girls starred Dunham as writer Hannah Horvath, who's navigating her 20s in New York City with friends. In addition to her work on Girls, Dunham recently released a book titled Famesick. The book chronicles her life and struggles as she navigated fame in her early 20s. In the book, she described Driver as "verbally aggressive, condescending and physically imposing" while filming the series.