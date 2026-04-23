Will we get a 'Girls' movie adaptation?

Lena Dunham, the creator and star of the hit HBO series Girls, recently teased a possible movie adaptation of the show. Speaking on SiriusXM's Radio Andy, she revealed that she has an idea for a film and has even created a group chat with the original cast to discuss it. The show ran for six seasons from 2012 to 2017 and was nominated for 19 Emmys .

Movie details 'I got a little plot line in my brain' Dunham said, "I would love to do it, and I have to say, I got a little plot line in my brain." "It's impossible not to think about where they are now. I will text with-I have a new chain with the girls and Andrew [Rannells] called 'Survivors of the Crackcident.' Jemima [Kirke] will pop in with the best take on like, 'Jess is really into RFK Jr.'"

Show's success More on 'Girls' and its Emmy nominations Dunham added, "I just see them, and also, those are my muses. So, I think it's an obvious thing. We don't want to come back to the party too early. We want to be appropriately missed." Girls starred Dunham alongside Allison Williams, Kirke, Adam Driver, Zosia Mamet, Alex Karpovsky, and Rannells. It was nominated for 19 Emmys and won two during its run.

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