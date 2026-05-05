Girotra's Met Gala gown worn by Jatia spotlights shola craft

Sholapith craft fading, gown uses industrial-waste

Sholapith (Indian cork) is a delicate art from West Bengal that's fading due to low demand and mass-produced alternatives.

For the gown, Girotra teamed up with Malakar artisans to create intricate shola-style patterns, but swapped out the usual plant pith for an eco-friendly material made from industrial waste, keeping things both authentic and sustainable.

The design also featured Kanjeevaram silk from Tamil Nadu, mixing Bengal and South Indian heritage into one standout piece.

It's a cool example of how traditional crafts can get a fresh twist on the world stage.