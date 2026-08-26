GIVA pulls Raksha Bandhan ad after backlash and Sanon defends
Entertainment
GIVA's Raksha Bandhan advertisement featuring Kriti Sanon was pulled after it was heavily criticized on social media over the clothes worn by the actor.
In the ad, she wore a bralette-skirt combo and tied Rakhis to both her brother and her pet dog.
Sanon responded on Instagram, saying that culture is really about feelings, not outfits, and asked why women are still told what to wear.
Ranaut criticizes ad, Sanon stands firm
The jewelry brand GIVA took down the ad to avoid hurting anyone's sentiments. Even politicians like Kangana Ranaut criticized it.
Despite this, Sanon stood by her choices, sharing that Raksha Bandhan is about love and protection, no matter who you celebrate with or what you're wearing.