'Ramayana' releases on November 5: Screen count, global advance booking

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

A grand premiere of the film was held in Los Angeles recently. Viewers have been praising its scale, visual effects, emotional moments, and lead performances.

Ramayana is expected to earn around ₹200 crore at the worldwide box office on its opening day.

Per Sacnilk, it has earned ₹15.6cr in India and over ₹24cr overseas in advance.