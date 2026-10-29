'Ramayana' releases on November 5: Screen count, global advance booking
What's the story
In a groundbreaking move for Indian cinema, Namit Malhotra's Ramayana will be released on 50,000 screens across over 100 countries. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film aims to bring one of India's most beloved epics and its cultural heritage to a global audience. The international release strategy highlights the film's ambition to connect with viewers beyond India.
Multilingual release
Film to be released in 5 languages
The film, a collaboration between Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios, Yash's Monster Mind Creations, and eight-time Oscar-winning visual effects company DNEG, will be released in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. An IMAX version is also in the works.
Sony Pictures will handle international distribution (excluding India), while Dharma Productions will oversee distribution in the Hindi-speaking market.
Star cast
'Ramayana' expected to earn around ₹200cr on opening day
The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.
A grand premiere of the film was held in Los Angeles recently. Viewers have been praising its scale, visual effects, emotional moments, and lead performances.
Ramayana is expected to earn around ₹200 crore at the worldwide box office on its opening day.
Per Sacnilk, it has earned ₹15.6cr in India and over ₹24cr overseas in advance.