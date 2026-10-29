'Ramayana' collects ₹15cr+ in advance bookings; sells 3L tickets
What's the story
The much-awaited mythological epic Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, has reportedly crossed the ₹15cr mark in advance booking collections across India. With just a week left for its theatrical release on November 5, the film is witnessing an impressive response at the box office. As per Sacnilk, the movie had collected ₹15.6cr from advance ticket sales by Thursday morning (October 29), including block bookings.
Ticket sales
Breakup of ticket sales across different versions
The film has reportedly sold around 2.98L tickets across 6,382 shows in 191 cities. The ticket count excluding block bookings stands at around 2.41L.
The Hindi version of Ramayana leads the advance booking charts with a gross of ₹13.07cr, accounting for about 84% of the total advance booking revenue.
The Kannada version follows with ₹2.04cr in advance bookings, while the Telugu version also contributes to the overall numbers as it gears up for its November release.
Regional demand
Top 2 markets for 'Ramayana' so far
The National Capital Region (NCR) has emerged as the top contributor to Ramayana's advance booking collections, recording ₹2.87cr in ticket sales with 38,666 tickets booked so far.
Bengaluru follows closely with ₹2.45cr, indicating the film's popularity in another major market.
The strong showing in these regions adds to the overall momentum as the release date approaches.
Trade experts expect the movie to post ₹200cr worldwide after its debut.
Pre-release momentum
Advance bookings started on October 20
With advance bookings opening on October 20, Ramayana has had over two weeks to build its pre-release numbers.
The film reportedly added ₹83,694 in advance bookings after the 6:00am cut-off on Thursday morning, indicating that ticket sales continued to move even in the early hours of the morning.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana also stars Kapoor and Yash and promises a star-studded launch across multiple languages.