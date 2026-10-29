'Ramayana' collects ₹15cr+ in advance bookings; sells 3L tickets

The film has reportedly sold around 2.98L tickets across 6,382 shows in 191 cities. The ticket count excluding block bookings stands at around 2.41L.

The Hindi version of Ramayana leads the advance booking charts with a gross of ₹13.07cr, accounting for about 84% of the total advance booking revenue.

The Kannada version follows with ₹2.04cr in advance bookings, while the Telugu version also contributes to the overall numbers as it gears up for its November release.