Glover reveals Alzheimer's diagnosis after 2022 honorary Oscar, thanks family Entertainment Jul 01, 2026

Danny Glover, best known for his role in Lethal Weapon, has shared that he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease soon after receiving an honorary Oscar in 2022.

He spoke about it on the Today show (July 1, 2026), saying he's grateful for his family's constant support as he faces this new challenge.