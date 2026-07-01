Glover reveals Alzheimer's diagnosis after 2022 honorary Oscar, thanks family
Danny Glover, best known for his role in Lethal Weapon, has shared that he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease soon after receiving an honorary Oscar in 2022.
He spoke about it on the Today show (July 1, 2026), saying he's grateful for his family's constant support as he faces this new challenge.
Mandisa urges Glover to tell story
Glover's daughter Mandisa highlighted how important it is for her dad to tell his own story: "And the time is now."
The family wants to make sure Glover stays at the center of his journey and decisions.
Glover picks 'Places in the Heart'
In the interview, Glover picked Places in the Heart as a personal favorite from his long career.
He also talked about teaching young people responsibility and opened up about overcoming epilepsy after struggling with it since age 15, showing he's faced tough battles before.