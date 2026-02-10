'GOAT': Cast, plot, trailer, release date

The movie features a seriously stacked voice cast: Caleb McLaughlin stars as Will, joined by Gabrielle Union, Stephen Curry (who also produced), Aaron Pierre, Nicola Coughlan, David Harbour , Nick Kroll, Jenifer Lewis, Patton Oswalt, Jelly Roll and Jennifer Hudson. Tyree Dillihay directs alongside Adam Rosette.

Early reviews and animation style

GOAT is already scoring points with critics—it's rocking an 80% on Rotten Tomatoes from early reviews.

Fans are especially loving the animation style from the team behind Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Looks like this one could be a slam dunk at the box office!