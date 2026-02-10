'GOAT': Cast, plot, trailer, release date
Sony Pictures Animation's new film GOAT hits theaters on February 20, 2026.
The story follows Will Harris, a small but ambitious goat who dreams of making it big in the fast-paced sport of roarball (think basketball with a twist).
Who's in the voice cast?
The movie features a seriously stacked voice cast: Caleb McLaughlin stars as Will, joined by Gabrielle Union, Stephen Curry (who also produced), Aaron Pierre, Nicola Coughlan, David Harbour, Nick Kroll, Jenifer Lewis, Patton Oswalt, Jelly Roll and Jennifer Hudson.
Tyree Dillihay directs alongside Adam Rosette.
Early reviews and animation style
GOAT is already scoring points with critics—it's rocking an 80% on Rotten Tomatoes from early reviews.
Fans are especially loving the animation style from the team behind Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
Looks like this one could be a slam dunk at the box office!